Plans to be drawn up for student accommodation across TU sector

Work is to begin on developing a plan for student accommodation at seven technological universities (TUs), spread across five different regions.

Traditionally, unlike universities, regional technical colleges were limited from borrowing to build their own purpose-built student accommodation.

This left many students to rely on sourcing somewhere to live through privately owned accommodation or in the wider private rental market.

Since 2019, the majority of the country’s technical colleges have merged to form TUs.

Last November, funding was approved to support the TU sector to develop regionally focused accommodation strategies, and to determine current and future capacities.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has announced work will now begin with the Higher Education Authority (HEA) and his department to plan for State-supported student accommodation across the sector.

The HEA and the department are now working closely with the technological universities to assess the demand for student accommodation in key regions aligned to the individual campus.

The current Government’s housing plan to 2030, Housing For All, includes a commitment to support TUs to develop purpose-built student accommodation.

This study will determine regional requirements and the accommodation options that are available to the individual TUs.

“This is a significant milestone in the development of new State supported policy on student accommodation,” Mr Harris said.

"I have met all our TUs and it is clear there is a desire to start building, or acquiring accommodation. This work will be a key enabler in unlocking these projects.”

The TU sector is spread across five regions and the need for student accommodation in the regions is clear, Mr Harris said.

This work aims to develop a range of accommodation options to increase supply for our students, including State supported purpose-built student accommodation.

"This work will be vital to advancing student accommodation in every area across the country. "

Mental health supports

Meanwhile, Education Minister Norma Foley has announced details of the second strand of a programme of counselling and mental health supports to be piloted in a number of primary schools across the country from September 2023.

Clusters of primary schools in Cork, Carlow, Dublin 7 and Dublin 16 will have the opportunity to take part in the second strand of the pilot programme. In Cork, this cluster is made up of 20 primary schools.

“Over half a million children in Ireland attend our primary schools — and all of them can experience challenges to their mental health and wellbeing," said Ms Foley.

Many experienced particular upheaval in their young lives during the period of the covid-19 pandemic.

"This pilot will supplement services currently being provided in schools, including by the support services of the Department and the National Educational Psychological Service, as well as the wider mental health supports available to children and young people through the health services."