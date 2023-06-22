Survey shows vast majority of perpetrators of child sexual violence are male

About 90% of adults who experienced sexual violence as a child reported the perpetrator was male.

Women and bisexual people were more likely to experience non-contact sexual violence as a child, according to a new survey from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The Sexual Violence Survey 2022 on childhood experiences builds on the data from the main survey, published earlier this year, which found 29% of adults experienced sexual violence as a child.

The survey revealed that a quarter of women experienced non-contact sexual violence as a child, compared with 16% of men.

The survey also found that 91% of adults who experienced non-contact sexual violence as a child and almost nine in 10 adults who experienced contact sexual violence as a child reported the perpetrator was male.

Women were also three times more likely to experience unwanted sexual intercourse as a child (7%) compared to men (2%).

For the purpose of the survey, non-contact sexual violence includes experiences such as being shown pornographic material, being asked or made to pose in a sexually suggestive manner for photographs, and having someone expose themselves or someone masturbating in front of them when they were a child.

Picture: CSO

Some of the experiences detailed in the report include a man being threatened to have sex, a young woman made to touch another in a sexual way without her consent, and a teenager persuading a friend to watch a pornographic video on their phone when they did not want to see it.

One in 10 men reported being shown pornographic material without their consent when they were a child.

Childhood experiences cover those that took place when the person was under the age of consent (17) but all participants in the survey were over the age of 18.

In the report, the incidents are not described as being "non-consensual" because the children were unable to give consent. For this reason, the term "unwanted" is used throughout.

Women experienced contact sexual violence — sexual touching, not-specified sexual contact that was attempted, intercourse, and attempted intercourse — at more than double the rate for men.

For a third of adults who reported contact sexual violence, the incident occurred in an outdoor or public place.

The majority (73%) of those aged between 18 and 24 years who had experienced contact sexual violence as a child said the perpetrator was under the age of 18.

Of these, 4% said it was a child under the age of 12, and 69% said it was someone aged 13 to 17 years old.

Overall, bisexual people reported higher levels of sexual violence as a child, with 58% reporting incidents. Gay and lesbian people also reported higher levels, at 39%, compared to straight people (28%).

More than a third of people with a disability experienced sexual violence as a child compared to a quarter of people without a disability.

- If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please click here for a list of support services.