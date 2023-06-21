Groups call for a 'joined-up' approach to promoting better inclusion in sport

A ‘joined-up’ approach from the Government and Sport Ireland will be crucial to the promotion and growth of inclusion in sport, an Oireachtas committee has heard.

The committee on tourism, culture, arts, sport and media heard from representatives from marginalised groups on the topic, including Sporting Pride, Sport Against Racism Ireland (Sari), Trust Ireland, and the Disabled Person’s Organisation (DPO) Network.

Aidan Walsh of Sporting Pride said “toxic masculinity” is preventing people from coming out at a higher level.

The committee was told by Sari’s Amina Moustafa that racism exists at all levels, adding that a racist sign was hung on one of the groups’ training grounds recently.

Jacqui Browne and John Bosco Conama of the DPO said a “systemic approach” is needed to inclusion, as opposed to “special events” for disabled people.

All groups pointed to the Women in Sport model that Sport Ireland initially set up in 2005 and brought a new policy to in 2018.

Mr Walsh said: “It was headed up by high profile people, given funding to develop and get more women involved in sport.

What could be done is simple: Copy and paste it. Do it for the minority groups, so there is a department that looks after them.

Fintan Drury of Sari agreed, noting that “the money needs to be specific” to the issue of inclusion.

He said it would help to break down the elements of society that need to be changed leading to a society that is “inclusive and happy”.

On the issues of what governing bodies can do when it comes to discriminatory language, Ms Moustafa urged them to be proactive.

This view was backed up by Sarah Carney of Trust Ireland, who pointed out that educating people early on would leave them “better equipped” in future years.

Karina Molloy of Sporting Pride called for a “joined-up approach” from Sport Ireland and the Government, saying the groups “do not want to compete against each other” for funding.