Boy, 13, dies in crash in Kilkenny

A thirteen-year-old boy has died following a two-vehicle crash in Kilkenny this afternoon.

Three other people were injured in the crash.

The collision, which involved a car and a jeep, and happened on the N10 Waterford Road at Dunderyark, Danesfort shortly before 2pm.

The passenger in the car, a boy aged 13, was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver of the car was taken to St Luke's General Hospital Kilkenny with serious injuries.

The two occupants of the jeep, a man and a woman, were also taken to St Luke's General Hospital Kilkenny for treatment of their injuries.

The N10 at Dunderyark remains closed at this time but is expected to reopen shortly. Local diversions are in place.

A garda spokesperson said that Forensic Collision Investigators have concluded their examination of the scene.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

"Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on the N10 in the Danesfort area between 1:30pm and 2:15pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí," the spokesperson said.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 775 4150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station."