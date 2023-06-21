Children's Hospital board accused of 'feeding into sense of chaos' around project

The board of the new National Children's Hospital has failed to publish any minutes of meetings held this year.

The chair of the Dáil Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has hit out at the board, claiming a lack of transparency in relation to many aspects of the hospital is "feeding into the sense of chaos" around the mammoth construction project, which could eventually cost up to €2bn.

Calling on the board to release minutes of its meetings, Brian Stanley said: "This is a matter of huge concern. The lack of transparency around this, the fact that minutes are not being made available is of concern."

Mr Stanley also cited a report in relation to timelines and costs which the PAC had asked for about two years ago but has yet to be delivered to the committee.

A spokesperson for the hospital board said: "The 2023 NPHDB board meeting minutes up to May have been signed off by the board and are now at various stages of review for commercial sensitivity before they are published on the website."

While details from monthly meetings held between 2017 and 2022 are available on the board's website, some details have been redacted.

Mr Stanley previously accused the board of "poor governance and poor practice" for entirely redacting the minutes of a number of its meetings in 2020.

Concerns over cost overruns

It comes as fresh concerns were raised that issues with 11 of the hospital's operating theatres may result in further delays and significant cost overruns.

However, the board has said any potential alterations are “minor” and will not impact the delivery of the facility.

In a statement, the board said there has been no material change to the design of the new hospital and the remedial work to ceilings will not impact the completion date of the facility.

“The potential works in the 11 operating theatres are minor works — they are not on the critical path.”

The spokesperson confirmed the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB) had been aware of the potential issue since May 2022 and the issue is being addressed in a “timely and appropriate manner”.

"BAM has been instructed to continue works in accordance with the current design — and this potential issue will be addressed at the appropriate time. Initial findings would indicate that the works, if instructed, would be undertaken in parallel with other works and would not impact substantial completion or hospital opening," a spokesperson said.

Mr Stanley will also be seeking to bring the board before PAC to discuss the latest issues.