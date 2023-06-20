Identification of remains in Chloe Mitchell murder case ongoing, police say

Identification of remains in Chloe Mitchell murder case ongoing, police say
Floral tributes at King George’s Park in Harryville, Ballymena, in remembrance of Chloe Mitchell (Liam McBurney/PA)
Tue, 20 Jun, 2023 - 14:40
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Police in Northern Ireland investigating the murder of Chloe Mitchell have said a post-mortem examination on human remains found in Ballymena has concluded.

However, a detective has said that the but the process of identifying the remains is ongoing.

Ms Mitchell, 21, was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre.

A huge search operation took place in the Co Antrim town following her disappearance.

Detectives launched a murder inquiry after suspected human remains were found on Sunday, June 11.

A murder investigation was launched after human remains were found in the search for Chloe Mitchell (Family handout/PA)

Vigils to remember Ms Mitchell were held in her home town and in Belfast last week.

Providing an update on the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Richard Millar said: “The post-mortem on human remains found in Ballymena on Sunday June 11 has now concluded.

“The identification process is still ongoing.”

Meanwhile, a man charged with assisting an offender over the death of Ms Mitchell has been remanded in custody for a further two weeks.

Ryan Johnston Gordon, 34, from Nursery Close, Ballymena, appeared at the town’s Magistrates’ Court for a brief hearing on Tuesday.

A barrister for the defendant told the court there was no application for bail at this time.

Gordon, who appeared by videolink from Maghaberry Prison, was remanded in custody until July 6.

Another man, Brandon John Rainey, 26, from James Street in Ballymena, has appeared in court charged with the murder of Ms Mitchell.

More in this section

File Photo The Dying with Dignity bill, which was first introduced by TD John Halligan in 2015, is set to be reintroduced for co Constitution does not block legislation around assisted dying
Silhouette of woman folding hands and looking at screen of laptop, thinking NWC calls for more supports from mental health services for girls who have ADHD or autism
More than 1,000 people assisted with mortgage debt in 2022  More than 1,000 people assisted with mortgage debt in 2022 
MissingPlace: UKPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>General views of Tara Zinc Mine in Navan Co Meath. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire</p>

Tara Mines to consider proposals on lessening impact of shutdown

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd