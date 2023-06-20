NWC calls for more supports from mental health services for girls who have ADHD or autism

Girls who have ADHD or autism need more supports from the mental health services especially around early diagnosis, the National Women’s Council (NWC) has urged.

A gendered lens is generally absent across mental health policy and strategy hindered particularly by a lack of funding for all mental health services, a new report has found.

The recommendations could make “a tangible difference” to women and girls, the report found.

The report, launched on Tuesday at a Women’s Mental Health Network event, which the NWC co-runs with St Patrick’s Mental Health Services, makes 30 recommendations for Government and services.

“The societal pressures that women experience play a significant role in mental health. These pressures manifest differently at different stages of their lives, and many groups of women face additional and intersecting challenges which further impact their mental wellbeing,” the report found.

“Despite this, a gendered lens is absent from mental health policy and strategy — an overall lack of visibility and specific policy targeting women and girls was observed by the experts interviewed, as was a lack of gender sensitivity in implementation strategy.”

Lack of funding

The NWC highlighted a lack of funding or limited funding as a major obstacle to change.

“Increase mental health funding as a portion of the health budget to deliver on the ambition of Sharing the Vision, particularly so services can reach the most marginalised and to allow for targeted services for women and girls,” is the report’s first recommendation.

“Mental health currently receives just 5% of the health budget despite Sláintecare’s target being 10%.”

Describing services currently as “overburdened”, the report called for improved and targeted investment in these critical services.

“Professionals need an awareness of the ways in which mental health needs can manifest differently by gender,” the report found.

“For example, ADHD and neurodevelopmental disorders can look different for women and girls, and a historical lack of knowledge and awareness of this has led to lower recognition rates and less support.”

Among other changes recommended are tailoring community services to meet cultural expectations.

“Women in direct provision, women experiencing intimate partner violence, older women and women in rural areas can experience higher rates of mental health difficulties and face additional barriers when trying to access care,” the report found.

Childcare a barrier

“Many interviewees highlighted childcare as another considerable barrier.” One HSE interviewee said creches for patients would make a huge difference, but said it was "pie in the sky maybe".

On a broader scale, the council would like to see the HSE, Central Statistics Office and ESRI [the Economic and Social Research Institute] working more closely together to gather data on demographic identifiers and ethnic equality monitoring.

Dr Emma Hurley, lead researcher and author of the report at Quality Matters, said: “This report highlights the need to consider a diverse range of situations and needs to best serve women from various backgrounds and life stages.

“It offers a blueprint for improving policy, strategy, and practices across a comprehensive range of services using a gender sensitive lens. If implemented, the final recommendations have the potential to make a tangible difference to the lives of all women and girls in Ireland.”

The findings are mainly based on interviews with people from the HSE and third sector organisations, medical professional organisations, counselling, primary care services or Sharing the Vision policy managers.