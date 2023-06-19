File sent to DPP over fatal shooting of George Nkencho by gardaí

The investigation into the fatal shooting by gardaí of George Nkencho in December of 2020 has concluded.

A file has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who will now determine whether the garda involved will face criminal charges.

The Garda Siochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) informed the Nkencho family of the decision on Monday morning.

GSOC launched its investigation after the 27-year-old was shot multiple times by a garda from the Armed Support Unit outside his home in Clonee, west Dublin, on December 30, 2020. Mr Nkencho was brandishing a knife at the time.

A statement from GSOC on Monday noted: "This investigation is now complete, and a direction by the DPP is awaited.

The funeral of George Nkencho, who was shot dead by gardaí outside his Dublin home, pictured at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Huntstown, Dublin.

"GSOC will make no further comment at this time. GSOC undertakes to make the substantive detail of its investigation publicly available when other statutory processes permit.”

In a statement following the announcement of the decision Mr Nkencho's sister, Gloria Nkencho, said: "This development brings us a sense of relief and hope as it signifies the potential for criminal charges to be brought against the officers responsible for George’s death.

"Our family firmly believes that those accountable for George’s untimely passing should face the full extent of the law.

"We trust that the DPP will conduct a fair and impartial assessment, taking into account any potential bias that may have influenced the officers’ actions on that tragic day."