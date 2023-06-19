Garda hospitalised after collision involving car and motorcycle

Garda hospitalised after collision involving car and motorcycle

The incident happened at Tullygallan, Donegal Town at around 3:30 pm. 

Mon, 19 Jun, 2023 - 12:30
Imasha Costa

A garda was rushed to hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a collision that involved a car and a garda motorcycle in Co Donegal on Friday afternoon. 

The incident happened at Tullygallan, Donegal Town at around 3:30 pm. 

The garda, a man aged in his 40s, was removed from the scene and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries. No other injuries were reported. 

A technical examination of the scene was carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road has since re-opened. 

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. 

"Any road users who were travelling in the area with camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make this available to the investigation team," a garda spokesperson said. 

"Gardaí can be contacted at Donegal Town Garda Station on 074 974 0190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station." 

Investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Thunderstorm warning brings threat of flooding and power outages to most counties Thunderstorm warning brings threat of flooding and power outages to most counties
Iceland Undergoes Change From Impact Of Global Warming Europe warming twice as fast as global average led to 16,000 premature deaths in 2022
Non-recycled electronic waste could threaten green energy sources Non-recycled electronic waste could threaten green energy sources
Gardai
Official Opening of the Central Mental Hospital, Portrane

New platform launched to provide 'greater transparency and accountability' in health service

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd