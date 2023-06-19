Garda hospitalised after collision involving car and motorcycle

A garda was rushed to hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a collision that involved a car and a garda motorcycle in Co Donegal on Friday afternoon.
The incident happened at Tullygallan, Donegal Town at around 3:30 pm.
The garda, a man aged in his 40s, was removed from the scene and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.
A technical examination of the scene was carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road has since re-opened.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.
"Any road users who were travelling in the area with camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make this available to the investigation team," a garda spokesperson said.
"Gardaí can be contacted at Donegal Town Garda Station on 074 974 0190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station."
Investigations are ongoing.