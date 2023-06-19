Thunderstorm warning brings threat of flooding and power outages to most counties

Fifteen counties have been placed under a status yellow warning as Met Éireann says heavy showers with thunderstorms could cause spot flooding and power outages.

As the week of unsettled weather continues, the national forecaster says the warning will come into effect on Monday at 12 pm and stay in place until 10pm.

Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Limerick, Tipperary, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Galway, and Roscommon are likely to see "heavy showers with thunderstorms".

Met Éireann has warned that spot flooding, poor visibility, power outages and difficult travelling conditions are to be expected.

Meanwhile in the North, a yellow thunderstorm warning is in place for all six counties as the UK Met Office say heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected, which can lead to "localised flooding and disruption."

Status Yellow - #Thunderstorm & Rainfall Warning ⚠️



Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Limerick, Tipperary, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Galway, Roscommon



Heavy showers with thunderstorms likely. ⛈️



View all warnings here 👇https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/TSIr80ggpF — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 19, 2023

Monday morning started off with sunny spells and isolated showers, however, it is set to become heavier and more widespread later in the afternoon.

Thunderstorms and localised flooding are expected in the evening with highest temperatures of 18C to 22C.

The showers are then expected to die off overnight, except for the south and west coasts.

Torrential Downpour Tralee

Over the weekend, Tralee saw shoppers run for shelter after a cloudburst on Saturday afternoon saw a deluge of rain overwhelm gutters and drains leading to heavy flooding at several homes and businesses.

Photos and videos on social media showed a significant amount of water flowing down the streets as locals tried to block doorways to premises and remove water with buckets and other items.

A Dunnes Store in Tralee was forced to evacuate after the roof partially collapsed during the torrential rain which lasted for approximately 45 minutes.

University Hospital Kerry remained closed to visitors on Sunday after the flash flooding which affected access roads, entrance areas, and a number of departments.

The remaining damage also forced the closure of Tralee Aquadome and Tralee Cinema.

Two lifeguards were also taken to hospital after being struck by lightning on Banna Beach on Saturday afternoon. Both were taken to University Hospital Kerry for treatment of injuries which are not thought to be serious.