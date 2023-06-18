Thousands without power as more thunderstorms to hit Munster and 13 other counties

Thousands of homes and businesses are without power in the midlands this morning after lightning strikes caused further damage to ESB Networks overnight.

It follows yesterday's orange level thunderstorm which impacted counties in the west and midwest.

ESB crews restored power to most of those impacted in the west and midwest yesterday by the thunderstorm but lightning strikes have caused further damage to the network in the midlands overnight.

There are outages this morning in counties Westmeath and Offaly where a couple of thousand customers are without power.

Crews have been mobilising since first light to restore supplies and real-time updates are available on powercheck.ie.

The ESB are also reminding the public to call them immediately on 1800 372999 if they spot a lightning strike causing damage to any of their infrastructure.

Many shops closed in Tralee town including the collapse of a roof in Dunne Stores supermarket in the town centre. Picture: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Further thunderstorms are on the way with Met Éireann issuing another status yellow warning today.

The thunderstorm warning is for 19 counties including all of Munster and Connacht as well as Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly and Westmeath.

The warning comes into effect at 10am and will run until 10pm tonight.

During this time, the areas can expect thunderstorms with frequent lightning, heavy downpours, gusty winds and a chance of hail.

Road users are asked to take extra care during the warning as the conditions may lead to difficult travelling conditions and localised flooding.

A supermarket and cinema were forced to close last night due to flooding in Tralee in County Kerry.

Homes and businesses were flooded in the town with reports of manhole covers popping up with water gushing down streets.

While the status yellow warning is in place, the areas can expect thunderstorms with frequent lightning, heavy downpours, gusty winds and a chance of hail. Picture: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

People had to be evacuated from the cinema while it is reported the supermarket shut due to its roof partially collapsing.

Two lifeguards were injured in the area of the lightning on Banna Beach. Both are understood to have been on duty at the beach when the county was hit by intense rainfall, thunder, and lightning from around 4pm.

Both were taken to University Hospital Kerry (UHK) for treatment. Their injuries are not thought to be serious.

"My understanding is that people were escorted out of the cinema because of the water rushing into the lobby area," said local councillor Cathel Foley.

"There were a number of supermarkets where there was water damage as water came through the roof and damaged part of the roof so they had to close also.

"There were other smaller businesses in the town centre in an area of Tralee town that has not flooded in many, many decades. People never saw the likes of it, not for years."