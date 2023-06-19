Almost half of patients affected by prescription medicine shortages

Almost half of patients have now experienced the impact of shortages in prescription medicine with nearly 300 products are now out of stock.

Among the products currently unavailable are blood pressure medication Doxazosin and five types of Amoxicillin antibiotics, as well as Alka-Seltzer Effervescent Tablets, and low-dose packs of Aspirin 75mg.

New research carried out by Amárach for Azure Pharmaceuticals has found that 44% of patients have been hit by the shortages in the past year.

These results come as the medicines shortages list monitored by the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) shows 289 products out of stock, a leap of 50% in six months.

CEO of Azure Pharmaceuticals Sandra Gannon said: “Month-by-month, we have seen the numbers grow. 60% of the public have been impacted and after a notably bad period of weeks, a new record high has been reached.

"Yet despite the trend over a prolonged period, the policy response continues to be defensive or non-existent.”

A Department of Health spokeswoman said the HRPA medicines shortages list is there to alert healthcare providers.

“In the vast majority of shortage cases, suitable alternatives are available and there is no impact to the patient,” she said.

“Caution should be taken in drawing particular significance from the shortage notifications on the HPRA website as each case is individual and there are a variety of reasons for shortages.”

Ireland is not alone in facing this challenge, she said with about 50% of shortages here linked to manufacturing delays similar to the situation across Europe.

“There are a multitude of reasons why a medicine may not be available including shortages of raw materials; manufacturing difficulties; market withdrawals; sudden unexpected increase in demand; external global factors; or product recalls due to potential quality issues,” she said.

The head of the HSE’s Corporate Pharmaceutical Unit Ellen McGrath said the number of medications on the shortages list comes to 2.90% of all medicines sold in Ireland.