New naval vessels to be put to sea next year, if there are enough crew members

Two ships bought from New Zealand for €26m won’t become operational until next year—and only if the navy has the personnel to crew them.

The two inshore patrol vessels are smaller than the P60 class ships, such as LÉ James Joyce, and need fewer crew members to operate. But the personnel crisis in the service has become so acute the navy has admitted it may have difficulty putting them to sea.

The Irish Examiner understands the effective strength of the navy is now less than 700, whereas it’s meant to be a minimum of 1,094. However, if the Navy manages to make them operational the hope is they’ll act as a recruitment tool and there’s some logic in this.

The ships will be based on the east coast, probably in Dun Laoghaire, although no final decision has been made on this and no support infrastructure has been put in place to accommodate them.

Many sailors who commute from Dublin and other east coast areas to work from the navy headquarters in Cork Harbour have expressed an interest in being based nearer to home. One Leading Engine Room Artificer (ERA) Oran Turley, who lives in Stillorgan said he would be delighted to be based nearer to home.

“It would be good for recruitment in Dublin and the east coast in general. There are also people who left who've expressed a willingness to come back if the ships are based on the east coast and nearer their homes,” he said.

Oran was one of the personnel sent out to New Zealand to ensure the vessels returned to Ireland in ship-shape fashion.

Another was Senior Chief Petty Officer John McCormack who pointed out the vessels have a much smaller draft than the P60s and will be able to get far closer to coastal communities than ever before.

“It will make the navy more visible in these communities and help recruitment. I’d be happy to serve in them, they’re well laid out and have a very good design. All cabins are en suite (unlike the P60s),” he said.

Marine engineer Lieutenant Commander Gary Jordan was responsible for getting the ship’s diesel engines purring, which can produce a max top speed of 26 knots, faster than the P60s. “They have a patrol range of 10 days. We're now installing our own communications systems onboard and will be training personnel to use the vessels,” he said.

Lt Comdr Jordan said the 55m vessels (P60s are 90m) will be used for training purposes before they become fully operational for those attending the navy college and will be visible in Cork Harbour and up the river towards the city, which should again act as a recruitment aid.