Consent classes first piloted at Irish universities to be rolled out on US campuses

Consent classes, first piloted in universities here around the country, could be rolled out internationally on North American college campuses.

The classes, which originally began a decade ago with student focus groups at the University of Galway, are now a major national sexual consent education programme involving 22 higher education institutions here and in the UK.

More than 92,000 college students have taken part in consent workshops since 2019, figures published today by Active* Consent show.

The initiative is today launching its new five-year plan, which includes plans to expand its training to the private and public sector, as well as continuing outreach in education here.

In post-primary schools, 4,000 students took part in Active* Consent workshops during the first 12 months of its school communities programme in 2021 and 2022.

A further 750 teachers have trained in delivering consent workshops, and 1,000 parents have also attended online seminars hosted by the research project.

The schools programme has also expanded, with live drama about consent being performed to students in 16 different schools during 2022.

Active* Consent has also partnered with all 16 Education and Training Boards (ETBs) in 2022 to incorporate consent promotion in programmes offered by Further Education and Training and Youthreach centres.

The Active* Consent programme is also collaborating with Rugby Players Ireland, the collective voice of professional rugby players in Ireland.

As part of the player development programme, the group provides education and awareness workshops and resources to players, encouraging open conversations on healthy relationships, emotional expression and personal responsibility.

Co-Lead on the programme Dr Charlotte McIvor worked with over 40 drama students and graduates since 2014 to write and produce four successive versions of the Active* Consent drama.

This play ‘The Kind of Sex You Might Have at College’ toured 19 Irish college campuses in 2022, reaching 2,300 students and staff.

Between now and 2027, the programme plans to work with North American universities, form partnerships with researchers and adapt its programme to meet the needs of students outside of Ireland.

The team also plans to initiate new research that focuses on how ideas and roles concerning consent evolve for teenagers and young men.

The five-year plan will be launched by Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris this Thursday morning.

“By promoting comprehensive sexual consent education and research, we can empower individuals, particularly young people, to make informed choices and foster a culture of respect and equality,” Mr Harris said.

“This initiative aligns with our commitment to creating safer communities and healthier relationships for all.”

Dr Pádraig McNeela, University of Galway lecturer and Active* Consent Team Co-lead, said: “Working together with partners such as Galway Rape Crisis Centre, our team designed approximately 20 different resources in the past four years, that take a learning community from brief social media messaging, to consent workshops and arts-based interventions, and on to the specialised training that enables staff members to lead a consent project.”

Dr Siobhán O’Higgins, senior researcher and co-lead on Active* Consent, said the programme “promotes the ethos that consent is ongoing, mutual, and freely given”.

“That consent is for everyone, in all relationships, across genders and sexual orientations, and for all types of intimacy, if someone ever chooses to engage with a partner.” The past decade has brought considerable learning on consent for all of us, according to Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh, president of the University of Galway.

“Now there is an active national conversation on consent, which our history teaches us is healthier, preferable to silence.”