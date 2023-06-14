Gardaí urged to do more to increase diversity of its membership

An Garda Síochána needs to do more to bring the diversity of its workforce in line with the diversity of the wider population, the director of the Irish Network Against Racism (INAR) has said.

Shane O’Curry was responding to a new report from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) which found that, in 2023, 98% of garda members identified as ‘white Irish’. This compares to the 77% of the general population who identified as this ethnicity in Census 2022.