Landmark EU nature law hangs on a knife edge ahead of vote

The most comprehensive overhaul of nature restoration in three decades hangs on a knife-edge ahead of a crucial vote in Strasbourg on Friday.

Frenetic negotiations to save the European Commission's Nature Restoration Law have gone to the wire ahead of the European Parliament environment committee vote, with the 88 MEPs split right down the middle, according to political insiders.

If the vote in the committee fails to pass, it is increasingly doubtful if it would make it to a full European Parliament vote in July.

The commission's proposal to restore at least 20% of the EU’s damaged land and sea areas by 2030, and all ecosystems by 2050, has met stiff opposition from centre-right politicians across Europe, spearheaded by the European People's Party (EPP), of which Fine Gael is a member.

It is claiming the proposals would impact farming and food production negatively, which supporters of the proposal say is a red herring. Supporters say the proposal is vital in the face of the twin climate and biodiversity crises.

More than 80% of protected habitats across the EU are in a bad state, according to the European Environment Agency, with a combined area about half the size of Spain in need of restoration.

Cabinet split

The proposal has split the Cabinet at home, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar saying Fine Gael cannot accept the proposed Nature Restoration Law in its current form.

This contrasts sharply with Agriculture Minister and Fianna Fáil TD Charlie McConalogue and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, who have both come out forcefully in favour of the proposal, while hitting out at "scaremongering" and "misinformation" around the debate.

Green Party MEP Grace O'Sullivan said the proposal was the most crucial piece of legislation considering the biodiversity and climate crises.

Green Party MEP Grace O'Sullivan and independent MEP Mick Wallace are both members of the 88-strong environment committee who will vote on Thursday. They have both campaigned strongly in favour of it.

"The scope of the proposal will enhance not only biodiversity, but is also crucial for the quality of our air, water, soil, and more. We humans depend on nature and this proposal will give a framework as to how we co-exist and cooperate with nature. I cannot stress its importance enough," she said.

The political tussle has overshadowed the proposal itself at times, with insiders saying the opposition, led by the EPP's leader Manfred Weber, as being politically motivated.

They claim Mr Weber is hitting back at political rival and commission president Ursula von der Leyen by undermining her signature policy achievement, the European Green Deal, of which nature restoration is a key component.

The nature restoration proposal has been backed by more than 90 major firms across Europe, including Nestlé, Danone, Bel, Rémy Cointreau, Unilever, and Ikea, which have urged MEPs to pass the legislation and dispelled fears around food production.