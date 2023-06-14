12-year-old Cara Darmody's autism suggestions set to feature in Oireachtas report

Some of the issues raised on behalf of people with autism by a 12-year-old schoolgirl are expected to feature in a joint Oireachtas committee report on Wednesday.
The report is expected to make over 100 recommendations including a number that deal with assessments, one of the issues raised by Cara Darmody.
The Co Tipperary schoolgirl, who has two severely autistic brothers, has championed the need for more timely assessments of autistic children’s needs.
The Joint Committee on Autism Report recommends the State provide adequate financial support to families who access assessments and support privately due to their unavailability in the public health system.