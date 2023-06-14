'Shameful, unfair, unacceptable': Ombudsman hits out at inaction on accessible transport

The continued denial of access to personal transport supports for people with disabilities is "nothing short of shameful", the Ombudsman has said.

In his office's latest annual report, published today, Ger Deering says he and his predecessors have been demanding reforms from the Government in this area for 12 years.

"Despite this, I find myself having to once again highlight the current unfair and unacceptable situation," he said.

The report highlights gaps in a number of supports for people with disabilities, including particularly a lack of funding for accessing transport.

Everyone agrees that something needs to be done but no one seems to be willing to take action.

He said the current situation for people with disabilities is “unfair” and “unacceptable” especially around this issue of transport which gives people freedom.

“All too often in this country we look back at shameful things that have happened in the past and wonder how such things could have happened,” he said. “We resolve never to let such things happen again and reassure ourselves that they would not happen now. Sadly, we do not appear to have learned from the past.”

Ombudsman Ger Deering: 'What is clear from these reports is that progress has not just faltered but has actually stalled.' File picture

He referenced two Government reports on the issues over the past year, from the Department of Finance and the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Affairs.

“What is clear from these reports is that progress has not just faltered but has actually stalled," he said.

The Motorised Transport Grant was closed in February 2013. That was a means-tested payment for people with disabilities who needed to buy a car so they could keep working.

“In 2013, the then government announced that it would introduce an alternative to the Motorised Transport Grant and Mobility Allowance schemes. However, over 10 years later nothing has happened,” he said.

Mr Deering added: “People with disabilities should be able to lead full and active lives within our communities. Access to personal transport is essential to enable such participation.”

The Ombudsman also highlighted problems around the Disabled Drivers and Disabled Passengers scheme which provides tax reliefs linked to buying and using specially constructed or adapted vehicles.

He said the scheme has “inequitable and inadequate eligibility criteria in primary legislation" and that it has had no appeals mechanism in place since November 2021.

The Irish Examiner previously reported on the case of Leigh Gath, a Thalidomide survivor and advocate living in Limerick, who was given a VRT bill of over €23,000 having imported an adapted vehicle from the UK.

Mr Deering’s annual report refers to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities which the Irish Government has ratified.

“[This] puts an onus on signatories to provide access to transportation on an equal basis with others to enable people with disabilities to live independently and participate fully in all aspects of life,” he said.

He added: “We do not need more committees or reports, we need clear leadership and action. I will continue to highlight this shameful neglect until real progress is achieved.”

The annual report shows last year the Ombudsman received the highest number of complaints ever at 4,791 complaints about public service bodies, an increase of over 19% on the year before.

Some 20% or one-fifth of these were upheld or partially held, with a further 35% having assistance provided but 45% were not upheld.

Elaine Cassidy, the director general of the Office of the Ombudsman, said staff are now being trained in implementing a human-rights based approach to investigations.

“This will ensure that the work of the Ombudsman is grounded in protecting individuals and in assisting public bodies to effectively apply human rights principles,” she said.