Almost 85,000 Ukrainians given temporary protection in Ireland, CSO finds

The number of Ukrainians granted temporary protection in Ireland since the Russian invasion in February 2022 has risen to just under 85,000, new figures show.

The Central Statistics Office’s latest bulletin on Ukrainian arrivals suggests that 84% had “activity in administrative data” since March 31, 2023, suggesting around 70,000 of these, at least, remain in Ireland at this time.

The figure of 84,613 PPS numbers given to Ukrainian arrivals under the temporary protection directive by June 6 is an almost 14% increase since the CSO’s last update in February. It comes as the Government continues to try to source accommodation for the Ukrainian people arriving into the country as well as those seeking International Protection.

The Irish Examiner reported last week that the Government believes there’s a “risk” that the number of refugees arriving in Ireland will increase again over the summer months. Hotel capacity remains limited, with the State attempting to finalise contracts to secure an extra 1,500 beds after some 6,418 beds have been procured already this year to shelter refugees.

Also last week, it emerged that the 64 modular homes in Mahon, Cork, had been completed with the first families set to move in. These homes can accommodate up to 256 people. This is part of a programme of 700 planned units to provide short-term accommodation at sites across the country.

The latest CSO data, meanwhile, shows the number of Ukrainians in employment, in employment support services, and in all forms of education. It has, however, pointed out that its data may not give a full representation of the number of Ukrainians who came to Ireland seeking temporary protection who have remained.

The CSO said: “While PPSN allocations give the total number of arrivals from Ukraine under the Temporary Protection Directive, it is not necessarily indicative of how many persons are currently residing in Ireland as some arrivals may have subsequently left.

“The rate of administrative activity after March 31, 2023, could be underestimated as it is based on the administrative data currently available to the CSO.”

By local electoral area, it said that Killarney in Kerry had the highest number of associated arrivals from Ukraine at 2,302. However, going by the rate per population, the area with the highest proportion was Ennistymon in Clare at 10.58% of the population.

The number of Ukrainians in employment is increasing, rising from 9,968 in October to 13,070 at the end of April. A further 32,756 people are attending Intreo events.

For the 2022/23 academic year, there were 10,089 enrolments in primary schools from Ukrainian arrivals and 5,484 in secondary schools. There are also 21,335 arrivals enrolled on a further education or training course. Of these 14,630 are enrolled on English courses.

Furthermore, 6,223 hosts are receiving the accommodation recognition payment at some €800 per month.