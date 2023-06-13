Could you tackle a 'manageable' Leaving Cert Irish paper 2, or even a JC graphics exam about Lego?

Leaving Cert students were presented with a “manageable” higher-level Irish exam this morning after yesterday’s tough paper 1, while Junior Cycle graphics included practical questions on topics like Lego and a coffee machine.

The State exams continued this Tuesday morning with Leaving Cert Irish paper 2, Junior Cycle graphics, and Junior Cycle Italian.

Students would have welcomed the highly anticipated literature questions on the Irish higher-level paper 2, according to Studyclix subject spokesperson Linda Dolan, a teacher at Mercy College, Sligo.

“Oisín i dTír na nÓg and Dís appeared in the Prós section, which may have been predicted, with both containing straightforward questions.”

“However, An Spailpín Fánach in the Filíocht section contained some tricky vocabulary and would have put students through their paces.”

“No doubt Mo Ghrá-sa was the most popular option as the language was much more student friendly.”

Although the topics for the léamhthuiscint, reading comprehension, appeared difficult, the questions presented nothing out of the ordinary, she added.

“Students would have been relieved with today's paper after possibly being left disheartened after yesterday's exam.”

The ordinary level paper 2 was also well received by students, she added.

“The paper was topical with rugby and the Ukrainian war appearing in the comprehension element.”

“The much preferred poem Géibheann came up in the Filíocht section with An t-Earrach Thiar being the other option.”

“The three choices in the Prós section contained no grey areas and students with a good understanding of the literature would have been able to give it a great shot. Overall a very straightforward, student-centred exam today.”

Meanwhile, Junior Cycle graphics was straightforward and well laid out, according to Liam Quinn, subject spokesperson with the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) and teacher at St. Jarlath’s, Tuam. Galway.

Students were presented with questions based around such everyday items as a piece of lego, a coffee machine, a garden lantern and a toy submarine This was the second year the common-level paper was examined.

“Question three, four and five there was a bit more work in them, but time should not have been an issue,” Mr Quinn said.

“Every question had parts that all students would be able to attend to, so it catered for all levels.”

“The paper was very well laid out and students should have been happy with the time they had.”

“Two hours would have been perfect for doing the exam. It was a well laid out paper with some nice practical questions.”

“As a teacher of the subject, I would be happy with the paper and I think my students would be too.”

“Certain parts of each question were challenging, and the paper has to cater in the marking for students of all needs, but overall, I am very happy with it.”

The second common-level paper for Junior Cycle Italian was also examined this morning.

Students were presented with a diary extract from a girl called Sofia, where she wrote about her first two days in Italy, and asked to create their own blog, giving details about themselves in Italian.