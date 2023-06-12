Water quality at 80% of Ireland's bathing spots rated 'excellent'

The quality of Ireland’s bathing waters, though a little below the EU Average, was still mostly of excellent quality in 2022, according to new research from the European Environment Agency (EEA).

A new EEA report, produced in cooperation with the European Commission and published today, measured water quality and 148 popular bathing sites — 139 on our coastline and 9 inland.

At each site, a handful of tests were carried out along two microbiological paramaters, as defined by the agency's Bathing Water Directive of 2006/2007.

Overall, the water quality of 117 sites (79.1%) was deemed to be 'excellent'. A further 20 sites (13.5%) were found be of 'good' quality, while 7 sites were found to be of 'sufficient' quality.

Just three sites — Trá na mBán in An Spideal in Galway, Front Strand Beach in Balbriggan in Dublin, and Lady's Bay in Buncranna, Donegal — were classified as having 'poor' bathing water quality.

excellent results

In Cork, excellent results were returned at: Claycastle Bay, Redbarn, and Front Strand in Youghal; Fountainstown; Garrylucas; Garretstown; Inchydoney East and Inchydoney West; Owenahincha; Tragumna; and Barley Cove.

In Kerry, excellent results were noted at: Derrynane; Inny Strand in Waterville; Ballinskelligs; White Strand in Caherciveen; Kells Beach in Caherciveen; White Strand in Rossbeign; Inch Beach; Fionntrá; Castlegregory; Maharabeg; Fenit; Banna Strand; Ballyheig; and at Ballybunion North.

In Clare, excellent bathing water quality was noted at: Carrigaholt Beach; Kilkee Beach; White Strand in Doonbeg; Seafield in Quilty; Quilty Beach; Spanish Point; White Strand in Miltown Malbay; Lahinch; Fanore; and at Bishops Quarter Beach.

And in Waterford, excellent water quality was noted at: Adrmore Beach; Clonea Beach; Tramore; and at Dunmore Strand in Dunmore East.

Overall, the quality of bathing waters in Europe remains high. Of the 21,973 bathing sites tested, 85.7% recorded excellent results, while minimum water quality standards were met at 95.9% of sites.

EEA Executive Director Leena Ylä-Mononen said the 2022 results were "great news for all Europeans who demand that the environment we all share and enjoy."

"This shows that over 40 years of hard work in monitoring and improving our coastal waters, rivers, lakes and ponds is paying off, but it also shows that regular monitoring is vital to positive progress."