Campaign calls for resources to aid early diagnosis of rare diseases

A woman whose husband and son were both diagnosed with a rare disease has called for joined-up thinking across health services to ensure better access to diagnostics.

Julie Sweeney, living in Mallow, Co Cork, said her husband’s hip was like an 80-year-old’s and that if he had been given proper diagnostic testing, it could have helped with a condition their son also developed.

Speaking at a seminar on rare-disease services in Cork and Kerry, she described how their son was given genetic testing in March 2020, aged five.

He was later diagnosed with a rare condition called 22q11 deletion in February 2021.

“It’s a huge diagnosis, and it has a big impact on the family,” she said.

She was tested and found to be clear, but the family had to fight to get proper tests for her husband.

“That would have been the summer of 2021 and then the hacking [HSE cyberattack] happened, so his file got lost in the system,” she said.

He only received his diagnosis in April last year.

“It did explain certain instances in his past,” she said.

“He would have had hip surgery in 2019 and it was very much ‘we will treat this issue and we won’t figure out why. Why was a 38-year-old man’s hip basically presenting as an 80-year-old hip?'.”

Doctors told him he could also need a hip replacement, "but they were never interested in the why," said Ms Sweeney.

So 22q is the why, we know now.”

The 22q syndrome can affect any system of the body, however, most children with 22q have heart, immune, learning, speech, and behaviour difficulties.

She praised the staff at Children's Health Ireland in Crumlin who gave them the diagnosis and highlighted speech and language therapy as “a vital link in the chain”.

Speech challenges are often a common denominator across rare diseases, she said.

"They’re the first interaction a family usually has," said Ms Sweeney.

Mater Hospital ophthalmologist Professor David Keegan said that early diagnosis is crucial for rare diseases.

“To my colleagues out there who think diagnosis isn’t that important — it is so vitally important," he said.

The hospital now runs a multi-disciplinary laboratory focused on diagnosis, supported by a €1m fundraising drive.

“And that’s why we’re proud to have reduced the wait time from six years down to three months,” he added.

He supported Ms Sweeney’s call for a holistic approach.

“Julie hit on a few key points there; that lack of communication about what we’re doing and why we are doing it, and then when the results come back,” he said.

Vicky McGrath from Rare Disease Ireland (RDI) said services generally are “underfunded and underdeveloped”.

She urged families to contact local TDs and call for better support.

Diagnosis can be “ a couple of weeks” now in Belfast compared to over five years in Ireland for many families, she said.