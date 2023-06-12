Feedback over 'deflating' Leaving Cert maths paper to be considered during marking

Feedback from students, parents, and teachers about this year’s ‘deflating’ Leaving Cert maths exam will be considered as part of the marking process, the State Examinations Commission (SEC) has confirmed.

Leaving Cert maths paper 1, examined on Friday evening, proved to be a very difficult exam experience for many students across the country, with many parents commenting over the weekend about the stress it caused their children.

Presenter Dr Nina Byrnes, whose son is currently sitting the Leaving Cert, commented about the stress Friday’s exam appeared to cause some students.

"Sitting outside the school watching child after child melting into parents arms after maths," she wrote on Twitter.

"Was not popular. Not sure we are really teaching our kids anything with that stress. Son's college friends yesterday telling me college maths is easier! Something amiss."

On Monday, the SEC confirmed that this feedback will be brought to the attention of the Chief Examiner.

Commentary and correspondence on the exams from students, parents, teachers, professional bodies, and other interested parties is a normal part of the examinations process, a spokesman for the SEC said in a statement.

"Such correspondence is brought to the attention of the Chief Examiner and is considered in the refinement of the draft marking scheme.”

The approach taken by the SEC to the development of the final marking schemes ensures consistency in the marking and fairness to candidates, he added.

“The final marking scheme will be published, as will the marking schemes in all other subjects, after the issue of the Leaving Certificate results.”

Minister for Education Norma Foley has also given a commitment that there would be no ‘cliff edge’ or automatic return to pre-pandemic grade profiles for Leaving Certificate results this year, the spokesman added.

“The commitment to avoid a ‘cliff-edge’ in the profile of results is likely to require an adjustment to the marks awarded to students which can only be applied once all of the marking has been completed. “

Leaving Cert results will be issued on Friday, August 25, to take account of the time needed for this step.

Maths teachers who spoke to the Irish Examiner advised students to not be discouraged after the exam.

Teachers around the country will be meeting this evening to discuss this year’s paper, with their feedback on this year's exam also to go to the SEC.

Students can often fixate on the fact they didn’t answer questions correctly, according to Brendan O’Sullivan, subject spokesperson with the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI).

"But it was the same all over the country. Everyone focuses on themselves, so everyone only hears their own story. It will be the same across the country, everyone would have found that paper challenging.”

“When the final picture comes out, it will be no better or no worse than any other year.”

“They will always try and look after the candidates as best they can in terms of the marking while trying to maintain this bell curve they’re so obsessed with.”

The marks will be adjusted accordingly as part of the marking scheme, Niall Duddy, subject spokesperson with the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland, said.

“A tricky paper is not necessarily a bad thing,” he said.

“You are rewarded far more for doing the questions then you would be on an easier paper.”

“Its harder to get the higher marks on an easier paper, because you have to be a lot more accurate, a lot more precise.” “Silly mistakes are penalised a lot more heavier on an easier paper than a more difficult one.”

“I know that’s not much consolation to students who may have found it tricky on Friday, but I would hope they would find a pleasant surprise in August when they do get their results.”

“They do tend to shift the marks to take them off the more difficult parts to put them on to the more accessible parts.”