Taoiseach rejects claim Ireland is trying to 'buy its way out of' taking in refugees

The Taoiseach has denied that Ireland is trying to “buy its way out of” taking in international protection applicants by giving a financial package to the European Union.

On Thursday, the Cabinet agreed to give €1.5m to the EU in place of taking in a further 350 refugees, as part of a European solidarity agreement. The move was branded as “embarrassing” by Labour leader Ivana Bacik, claiming that the State was “essentially, paying its way out of the obligation to take in asylum seekers".

Speaking at the opening of the Clonmel Sports Hub, Leo Varadkar said: “A year and a half ago the Mediterranean countries were under a huge amount of pressure with a lot of migration coming – people off boats from Africa. At that time, we weren’t under a lot of pressure so countries had three choices – either do nothing to help, make a financial contribution or take some of the migrants.

"At the time, we said we would take 350 but things have changed since then. We are not in a position to help other countries in the Mediterranean because we are under pressure now too. Relocation is not something that we are doing. We are making a financial contribution instead but whether we like it or not, people will still come to Ireland and seek protection. It is not something you can buy your way out of.”

He said that under European law and under international law, people have a right to come to Ireland to seek international protection “and they will continue to do so whether that is from Ukraine or other parts of the world”.

Trump tried to build his wall and it didn’t stop people coming, the British left the European Union and they have seen record amounts of migration so in the real world, because of international law and basic practicalities, people will arrive.

"And if people come seeking international protection, we have to assess that application and we have to assess them more quickly because we want to give people who are genuine refugees status and we want to say to those who are not that we have a rules-based system and you will a deportation order served on you if you are not a genuine refugee. Nearly 500 deportation orders have been signed this year alone for example.”

He added: “We believe we can provide about 10,000 bed places in refurbished accommodation – the modulars are now a reality. The first ones are ready now for occupation in Cork and we are going to scale them up as well and we have now about 10,000 people living in people’s homes or in homes that were empty and that have been pledged for accommodation.”

He said, however, that the 10,000 bed places in refurbished accommodation will be rolled out between now and the end of 2024.

Facial recognition technology

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach acknowledged that the government is continuing to look at the use of facial recognition technology (FRT) in crime investigation. He acknowledged that the Green Party continues to have concerns about use of the technology.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan recently said he would like a standalone piece of legislation to deal with FRT, instead of a proposal brought forward by Minister Simon Harris while in the Justice portfolio, to amend the body camera legislation that is making its way through the Dáil.

Mr Varadkar said gardaí currently have to go through thousands of hours of CCTV footage. He added: “If there is a technology that can do that in an hour or two, I think it is a technology that we should use.” He stressed there needs to be safeguards around the use of such technology.