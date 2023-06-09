Police say they hope Chloe Mitchell is safe and well as major search continues

A senior police officer has said she hopes that a Co Antrim woman who has been missing for almost a week is safe and well, as a major search operation continues.

Police confirmed that a criminal investigation into the disappearance of Chloe Mitchell, 21, from Ballymena has also been launched.

Searches along the Braid River in the County Antrim town and a nearby property were ongoing on Friday.

Ms Mitchell was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of June 3 in Ballymena town centre.

A 26-year-old man was arrested in Lurgan, Co Armagh on Thursday.

Giving an update on the investigation, Superintendent Gillian Kearney said police were treating Ms Mitchell as a “high-risk missing person”.

She added: “Firstly, I am appealing directly to Chloe to make contact with the police, family or friends so we know you are safe and well.

“I am also asking the public to contact us if they have seen Chloe.

“I know she was last seen by family on Friday, June 2 and then she is captured in the late hours of June 2 and the early hours of Saturday the 3rd in Ballymena town centre on CCTV.

“She was walking in the direction of James Street.

“We are becoming increasingly concerned about Chloe’s safety.

“It is out of character for her to not be in contact with her family.

“They are being supported by specialist officers during this worrying time.”

Ms Kearney added: “We have launched a criminal investigation into her disappearance and we are examining a number of scenes.

“A 26-year-old man has been arrested in Lurgan yesterday and is currently helping police with their inquiries.

“I would like to thank the public and the search and rescue teams for all of their help so far in trying to find Chloe.”

The officer continued: “I hope Chloe is safe and well and that is why today we are appealing for information from anybody who may have seen her or may know where she is.”

Chloe Mitchell, 21, who was last seen in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre (Family handout/PSNI/PA)

Community Search and Rescue as well as K9 Search and Rescue began the search for Ms Mitchell around the River Braid on Thursday.

Police directed the search and rescue team to a section of the river in the Castle Gardens area of Ballymena on Friday that included an embankment with an 18-feet drop.

Several Community Rescue Service vehicles including a specialist lowland search unit attended the site at the River Braid.

Search and rescue workers behind a property in Edward Street in Ballymena (Liam McBurney/PA)

Darren Harper, district commander for Community Rescue Service, said search efforts had allowed them to eliminate some areas.

“Today’s search is going to be just a continuation on from the search areas yesterday, just eliminating the areas that Chloe may not be in,” he said.

Mr Harper said his team was well-equipped to deal with the difficulties in searching the steep embankment of the River Braid.

“We do have a tech team that will be able to get down there, so it’s not going to be so much of a challenge,” he said.

“It’s just because of the low light yesterday when this search area was identified within our search strategy. It was just a lot safer for our guys to try and access it during daylight hours.”

Ground teams searched the areas around the river but also close to a property in James Street, near to Ms Mitchell’s last known whereabouts, which has been cordoned off by police.

A police cordon in James Street in Ballymena close to where Chloe Mitchell was last seen on CCTV (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Harper maintained that the teams were still hoping to find Ms Mitchell.

“Ground teams again, we’re searching for Chloe herself. As I say we’re just systematically searching in and around the area at the minute,” he said.

Search and rescue teams at Braidwater Retail Park in Ballymena as the search resumes in Co Antrim for missing Chloe Mitchell (Liam McBurney/PA)

Police were knocking doors in the search areas around the river, asking residents if they were at home last Friday evening into Saturday morning and enquiring as to if they had CCTV at their property.

Independent councillor for Ballymena, Rodney Quigley, praised the efforts of the police and search and rescue teams, but said that people should not listen to rumours in relation to the case.

“There’s a bit of confusion at the minute, I’ve heard different reports,” he said.

“I want to stress that there’s a lot of rumours going about and for people not to be listening to the rumours.

“Obviously it’s a well-organised search and I feel the people just need to let search parties and the police continue with the search and investigation.”

Mr Quigley added that in his discussions with members of the local community there was very little information on what may have happened to Ms Mitchell to result in her disappearance.

“I know she was a local girl, and she’s been missing a week now, which is very concerning, but nobody seems to have seen or heard tell of her anywhere and I’ve been speaking to quite a few people,” he said.

Community groups in Ballymena had also been carrying out searches for Ms Mitchell on Thursday, including the Harryville Residents Association and Ballykeel and District Community Association.