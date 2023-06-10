Tented villages will be needed 'for some time' – Micheál Martin

Temporary accommodation including tented villages will be required to provide emergency capacity to shelter refugees for some time, Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said.
Mr Martin said there will be a “continuing flow” of people to Ireland as refugees flee war and the impacts of climate change.
It comes as the there is a possibility of an increased number of refugees coming to Ireland over the summer months.learned that ministers were briefed on Thursday that
“I think we will always need tented capacity to deal with immediate challenges and it can vary at different times of the year in response to a different crisis,” Mr Martin said.
“You could have a very significant flow of migrants in any one week which would be against the normal average so therefore you will need emergency capacity such as tented villages and so on and tented accommodation to deal with such immediate pressures that can come from on a week to week basis.
“The objective would be then to move them on relatively quickly to more acceptable accommodation.”
Around 176 refugees are to be moved into tented accommodation at the former Central Mental Hospital site in Dundrum, Dublin in the coming weeks.
Mr Martin said the State needed to prioritise refugees that are arriving into Ireland on a daily basis when asked why Ireland couldn’t accept a further 350 international protection (IP) applicants and instead chose to give the EU €1.5m.
The Fianna Fáil leader who was speaking at the official opening of Avondale House in Co Wicklow, said both rapid-build housing and the refurbishment of a “significant” number of buildings will create 6,000 beds by the end of the year.
He said rapid-build housing is going to emerge as a significant contributor to accommodation, which is separate from modular housing.
He said that all of those measures will give the State capacity to meet further challenges down the line in what he described as a “unprecedented situation.”
He also said work needs to happen at an EU and global level to resolve some of the issues in countries that are causing mass migration such as aiming to help reduce conflict and resource areas that are suffering through United Nations bodies.