Rain, thunder, and 'possible floods' expected this weekend says Met Éireann

It looks like the days of warm, bright, long sunny spells are long gone as Met Éireann has said that heavy, thundery showers with possible flooding" is expected this weekend.

While the warm and humid weather is set to stay, showers are expected in parts of the country both "day and night" according to Met Éireann.

Friday started off warm and humid with showers moving up from the southwest, although it should stay dry across many areas of the country with spells of sunshine.

However, showers pushing will push up "across parts of the midlands and west," the national forecaster said.

Friday afternoon should see highs of 21C-25C in general, however, the east coast will be "less warm" with highest temperatures reaching 21C.

Temperatures should drop later that night to lows of 12C tp 16C. Met Éireann says it should be "dry in many areas under broken cloud with just isolated showers."

Saturday should stay "warm and humid with a mix of cloud and sunshine"

Some scattered showers are expected in the south-west in the morning which will then spread up the country. The national forecaster say that some should be heavy and thundery.

Saturday night should see similar showers with possible flooding with some mist and fog later setting in. Temperatures will drop as low as 14C with some light breezes expected.

Sunday starts off with a mix of cloud and summer sunshine with well-scattered showers too.

"Potential for local thundery ones," Met Éireann added.

Looking ahead into next week, Monday and Tuesday should be "warmer or hot days with sunshine and scattered slow moving showers - potential for heavy and thundery one with possible flooding."

However, some parts of the country are expected to stay dry with top temperatures of 20C to 26C expected.

Pollen Count

This weekend is expected to see the highest pollen count so far this year.

Warnings from the Asthma Society have said the high counts may cause issues for people with asthma.

It comes as 80% of asthma sufferers also have hay fever. People with asthma are asked to reassess their medication to see if it needs a boost.