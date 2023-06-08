Limerick motorist caught going 123km/h in 50km/h zone over June Bank Holiday weekend

A motorist was detected travelling at 138km/h in a 50km/h zone along Limerick's Dock Road over the Bank Holiday weekend, according to new garda figures.

A Garda Roads Policing operation was put place from 7am on Thursday, June 1 until 7am on Tuesday, June 6, during which time 693,019 vehicles were checked for speeding.

2,623 motorists were caught travelling above the speed limit, and 930 on the spot fixed charge penalty notices were issued to motorists for speeding offences.

Other speeding offenses detected included:

A motorist driving 129km/h in a 50km/h zone on the N3 Stramatt, in Virginia, Co Cavan;

a motorist driving 111km/h in a 50km/h zone on the N6 Baile An Phoill, Co Galway;

a motorist going 114km/h in a 60km/h zone on the N25 Lemybrien in Waterford;

a motorist going 116km/h in a 60km/h zone on the N11 Ferrycarrig in Wexford;

a motorist driving 188km/h in a 80km/h zone on the R403 Barberstown in Straffan Co Kildare;

and a motorist driving 116km/h in a 80km/h zone on the N2 Knockronaghan in Emyvale Co Monaghan.

There was one fatal collision over the June Bank Holiday period, and 12 serious collisions resulting life-threatening injuries to those involved.

Gardaí also established 1,075 Mandatory Intoxicant Testing (MIT) checkpoints, as well as 5,119 roadside drug and alcohol tests, which led to 160 arrests for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

255 motorists received fixed charge offences for using a mobile phone while driving, 100 were issued to unaccompanied learner drivers, and a further 75 were issued to motorists driving without a seatbelt.

A total of 328 vehicles were detained under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act for offences such as unaccompanied Learner Driver (87), driving without insurance (117), and driving without tax (124).

"The Bank Holiday weekend was a very busy period on Irish roads and as our data shows, gardaí were out enforcing the law through regular checkpoints, roadside testing for alcohol and or drugs, checking for speed," said Assistant Garda Commissioner Paula Hilman.

"While there were some alarming detections, we want to acknowledge the largely positive support of road users in keeping people safe, particularly the most vulnerable such as cyclists and pedestrians."

Assistant Commissioner Hilman said the public's assistance was required "in order to avoid a higher number of fatal and serious injury collisions on our roads."

"One more death is simply one too many, and can be avoided if we all work together," she added.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with every family who suffers a loss of a loved one on our roads.”