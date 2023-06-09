Think tank recommends pay rises of up to 15% in charity sector

Pay increases of up to 15% are needed to tackle the wage disparity between people doing similar work in the charity sector and in State agencies, such as the HSE.

That is according to a new report published by the economic and social think-thank, Tasc, in conjunction with The Wheel, the representative body for the charity sector.

It examines staffing, demand for services and funding among hundreds of Section 39, 10, and 56 organisations across the country which receive contracts from the State to deliver services in health, disability, family support, children, care of older people, homelessness and addiction.

The report recommends the inclusion of representatives from the sector in future public sector pay talks to ensure an equitable provision of resources and pay in future.

It says charities suffered a sharp decline in public funding after the financial crisis in 2008, as part of cuts affecting pay and staffing for all services. The reversal of cuts only applied to public sector employees, according to the report.

Shana Cohen, Director of Tasc, said: “This effectively created a two-tier funding and pay system for overall public services delivery, with many thousands of qualified and committed staff in charities expected by the State to work on the cheap.”

Manager of Waterford Centre for Independent Living, John McDonald, said that the centre is unable to attract Community Employment Scheme workers. It currently has 13 CE scheme staff and that will fall to 12 at the end of this month.

He said the centre has approval for 18 such staff but is unable to recruit them. It also has 10 part-time workers through funding from the HSE, but Mr McDonald says the monies for an additional five would be welcome.

The report comes as the Disability Federation of Ireland has launched an email campaign asking people to take action on the crisis affecting services for disabled people which are threatened by the ongoing recruitment and retention issues in Section 39 disability-funded organisations.

The online campaign will result in an email being sent to the TDs and Senators in the constituency of the person sending the email.