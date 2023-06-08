Dogs Trust presents petition of 60,000 signatures to Oireachtas to ban puppy farms

Deputy James Lawless receiving the campaign petition from Suzie Carley, Executive Director of Dogs Trust Ireland. and Minnie, a Maltese crossbreed. Picture: Kenneth O’Halloran

Thu, 08 Jun, 2023 - 12:39
David Kent

Dogs Trust have delivered a petition to ban puppy farms — with nearly 60,000 signatures from the public — to the chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Justice.

It comes as a result of their campaign from November of last year which highlighted the "cruelty and suffering endured by dogs who live on puppy farms and the often-lenient punishments given to those who contravene the law".

As part of this campaign, the charity asked the public to support their call for tougher punishments for puppy farmers by signing their online petition. 

Dogs Trust presented this petition, containing 59,907 signatures, to James Lawless on Thursday.

Speaking about the petition, Mr Lawless said: "Organisations like Dogs Trust see so many dogs coming in from puppy farms with significant behavioural problems. 

This is why it’s so important that there is greater enforcement on those who act outside of the Dog Breeding Establishments Act, especially those who are engaged in illegal puppy farming. 

Mr Lawless, who owns a dog himself, noted there must be "zero tolerance" for cruelty or neglect of any puppy or dog.

He added: "Studies have shown that where there is a focus on socialisation in the first few weeks of a puppy’s life, there is a smoother transition to life in a family home."

Dogs Trust executive director Suzie Carley said: "Sadly we have seen the horror in too many dogs’ eyes because of the cruelty and neglect they suffer on puppy farms. 

"Many mums are so distressed and shut down when they enter our care that they don’t bark or make a sound. As a charity, we are often left to pick up the medical and behavioural expenses of getting these poor dogs to a condition where they can be rehomed.

It is soul destroying to see the meagre penalties incurred by those responsible, which is often less than they would charge for one puppy. 

"It’s not a deterrent and will not help to stamp out this vile trade, we want to see change."

