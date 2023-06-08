Teenage cyclist killed after colliding with pillar in Dublin

A teenager has been killed after colliding with a pillar in Dublin.

The man, aged in his late teens, was cycling around the Fortunestown Lane area of Tallaght in a residential estate late on Wednesday evening.

He collided with the pillar at around 10.30pm, with emergency services attending the scene shortly afterwards.

The man was taken to Tallaght University Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

A technical examination of the scene was completed by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators on Wednesday.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

A spokesperson said: "Anyone who was in the vicinity of Mac Uilliam Heights in Tallaght yesterday evening between 10pm and 10.45pm and who may have camera footage (including mobile phone and dash-cam) is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station."