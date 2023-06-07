Micheál Martin voices concern over funding of sport from Saudi Arabia and Russia 

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said the sums of money involved in such deals leave the organisers open to accusations of sports washing. Picture: Moya Nolan

Wed, 07 Jun, 2023 - 20:36
Paul Hosford Political Correspondent

Sporting organisations should be wary of vast sums of money coming from Saudi Arabia and Russia, the Tànaiste has said.

Michéal Martin said the controversial merger between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed Liv Golf is a reminder to him that sports should remain independent.

Mr Martin said Ireland has raised concerns with Saudi Arabia's human rights record and continues to do so.

“We have concerns with the human rights framework within Saudi Arabia, but we’ve articulated that, frankly, through our ambassadors and on a government-to-government basis, on an ongoing basis and so on, and we trade with Saudi Arabia although it’s limited enough,” he said.

"We work in international fora and endeavour to hold all countries to account in respect of human rights.

I think more generally, it’s a matter for the golfing fraternity and professional organisations, but I think sports in general, and sporting organisations in general should be wary of the enormous amounts of funds and money that’s going into sports at this level.

Mr Martin said the sums of money involved in such deals leave the organisers open to accusations of sports washing.

"I think more fundamentally into the future in terms of sustainability of sport, it could be premiership soccer in the UK, it’s now golf at a global stage. The sums are enormous, and how sustainable all of that is for sport into the future I would question.

“The same with Russian oligarchs as well, using extraordinary sums of money to purchase football clubs.” 

He added: “I have concerns about that generally, as a person who’s very passionate about sport and at the end of the day, the need for sport to be independent and keep to its values and keep to its principles.”

PoliticsSportfianna failGolfPlace: IrelandPlace: RussiaPlace: Saudi ArabiaPerson: Micheál MartinOrganisation: PGAOrganisation: LIV GolfOrganisation: Fianna Fáil
