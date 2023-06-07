Alarm at crack cocaine crisis in Dublin locality

The crack cocaine problem in Dublin’s south inner city has reached “critical” levels and is threatening the “fabric and heart” of communities in the area, according to a new report.

Local groups and community bodies say neighbourhoods were being “besieged” by drug dealing, intimidation and fear.

The report, funded by the Department of Health, argues the need for more local community spaces to provide informal supports to users of crack cocaine.

The authors said members of the South Inner City Drugs and Alcohol Task Force (SICDATF), which commissioned the study, expressed concern at a proliferating drug problem over the past four years.

“The issues are the critical level of crack cocaine use and the accumulating detrimental impact this activity has on the south inner city communities, drug misuse, visible drug activity and drug-related intimidation.”

The report said that local drug services have been “at capacity, and over” in the last two years.

It said there were more direct referrals and that the reporting of violence among some clients has perpetuated “blocks” in services for vulnerable people trying to access support.

“The situation is grave and is accelerating, which, in turn, is presenting severe problems and issues to the fabric and heart of the south inner city communities,” the report said.

It said there was an obvious “financial requirement” in responding in practical and sustainable ways.

“In addition, the anti-social and unmanageable behaviour that presents with crack cocaine use has made the matter more acute,” the report said.

“The local communities have been besieged by dealing, intimidation and fear.”

'Safe spaces'

It recommended the creation of “safe spaces” in the community where people can access peer support in informal settings.

It said stigma significantly affected people not accessing services and supports.

The report said there was “a lack of community spaces” where informal meet-ups could take place and suggested the employment of a community liaison officer or officers.

It called for further research, to identify what support was needed to reduce the health-related harms of cocaine and crack cocaine.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Daithí Doolan, said: “The increase in crack is hugely concerning, made worse by the fact that funding for local drug projects has not increased since 2008. The Government needs to wake up to the reality that the drugs crisis can’t be tackled with current resources."