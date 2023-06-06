Second man dies after Co Antrim crash

Police are investigating (Niall Carson/PA)

Tue, 06 Jun, 2023 - 22:13
Rebecca Black, PA

A second man has died after a crash in Co Antrim last week.

Matthew Anderson, 28, from the Lisburn area, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries following the incident on the Moira Road in Crumlin last Wednesday.

On Tuesday evening, police confirmed he had died.

Robert Laverty, 74, from the Belfast area, died at the scene of the collision which was reported at around 7.15am on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said police received a report of a collision involving a Ford Fiesta and a Renault Scenic.

“A 74-year-old man, previously named as Robert Laverty from the Belfast area, died at the scene,” they said.

“A second man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, but has since died. He has been named as 28-year-old Matthew Anderson, from the Lisburn area.

“Our investigation is ongoing and we are continuing to appeal to anyone who was travelling in the area at around this time, and who may have dashcam footage or any information which could assist us with our inquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 266 of 31/05/23.”

