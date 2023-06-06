Letterkenny, Sligo, and Dundalk among cheapest locations for students

Letterkenny is the most affordable place for college students to live, according to a new survey.

The Co Donegal town topped the poll due to its relatively low rents as well as its cheaper social life.

Sligo, Dundalk, Athlone, and Waterford completed the top five best locations for students, mostly due to the cost of putting a roof over their heads.

Cork, Dublin, Limerick, and Maynooth came bottom of the study because of high rents.

The survey by Switcher.ie took into account a range of different factors, including the cheapest student rents, the best value food shop and the cheapest night out.

It found that, on average, students spend €1,088 per month on rent, food, and socialising in Letterkenny, compared with those in Sligo, who fork out around €1,135 every month on the same bills.

The study also revealed students paid 50% less in Sligo and Letterkenny on a food shop compared with collegegoers in Waterford and Dublin.

The average student spends around €322 per month on a night out, but the cheapest places for nightclubs, going to the cinema, and ordering a takeaway were in Tralee, Sligo, and Dundalk.

The highest student rents were found in Dublin, Maynooth, and Cork.

One in three students said they are now in a financial crisis, and rent prices are their biggest concern.

Sligo has been found to be the cheapest destination for international students, with fees and rent almost half of what those studying in Dublin are paying.

'Lucky, but struggling'

Jamie Mac Giolla Bháin — a DCU student studying economics, politics, and law — is one of many who are struggling to make ends meet in Dublin.

He told the Irish Examiner: “I am experiencing financial difficulty myself, the cost of accommodation has skyrocketed for me. We are not getting the €1,000 discount this year from the Government on our student fees — it was a measure given last year, but not carried over to this year.

“I am renting in purpose-built accommodation.

I am one of the lucky ones, and even at that, it is a fortune. I pay under €1,000 a month.

“I also work in the accommodation I live in, so students are always watching their money. I find myself saying it’s only €1,000, but I am comparing that to the prices outside the purpose-built accommodation, which could go up to €3,000 per month for a house share.

“My €1,000 includes all my bills, so I am lucky, but also struggling”.

Price rises

The price of alcohol is also a concern for students. Researchers said that the price of a pint has risen by nearly 10% in the last year, while pizza has gone up by 16%, and a trip to the cinema costs 5% more.

Students said they were forking out an average of 8% more for their phone and broadband charges than last year.

The study also shows how students eligible for free tuition could pay an average of €15,096 going to college this year because of the various costs involved and price hikes.

International students, meanwhile, spend around €25,766 per year on study fees, accommodation, energy bills, groceries, entertainment, and transport.

Speaking about the study, Eoin Claire of Switcher.ie said: "The cost-of-living crisis has walloped Ireland's students. Although university fees have remained steady for most students thanks to the free fee initiative, everyday bills, food, and the cost of just 'having fun' has spiralled.

Price hikes have hammered everything from the price of a pint and a pizza to student essentials like broadband and mobile.

"These rises have left many with the stark choice between heating and eating or skipping lectures for paid work to cover living costs”.