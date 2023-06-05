Flights to Spain and France axed due to striking air traffic controllers

Flights to and from popular holiday destinations including Bordeaux, Biarritz, Spain and Sardinia have been cancelled this week due to French air traffic control strikes.

The strikes are to begin on Monday evening and are set to last until early on Wednesday morning. Tuesday will see the most flight disruptions.

The Ryanair Cork to Carcassonne flight has been cancelled in both directions today. Thirteen flights have been cancelled from Dublin Airport on Tuesday, according to the live air traffic website FlightRadar24.

Destinations include the French cities of Nantes, Marseille, Nice, Biarritz, Paris, Carcassonne, and Bordeaux. Flights to Cagliari in Sardinia, Basel in Switzerland, Murcia in Spain, and Reus in Spain have also been cancelled.

Nine flights into Dublin Airport on Tuesday have been cancelled, these include flights from Amsterdam, Nantes, Marseilles, Cagliari, Basel, Paris, Biarritz and Nice.

A statement from Aer Lingus said that the airline is operating its schedule as planned on Monday but it will continue to monitor French air traffic control strikes “very closely”. “We will notify customers directly of any changes to their flights," the statement said.

The majority of cancelled flights on Tuesday are with Ryanair. The airline said that hundreds of flights will be cancelled across Europe this week due to French strike action.

Ryanair petition

Ryanair has called on the EU Commission under Ursula von der Leyen to take urgent action to protect overflights and EU citizens’ freedom of movement during the French air traffic control (ATC) strike. In the past five months, there have been 58 days of ATC strikes, a Ryanair statement said.

These repeated ATC strikes forced airlines to cancel thousands of EU overflights from Ireland, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the UK. But France uses Minimum Service Laws to protect its domestic/short-haul flights while cancelling overflights, Ryanair said, labelling this practice as "unfair". France, and all EU states, should use Minimum Service Laws to protect overflights during ATC strikes as they do in Greece, Italy and Spain, Ryanair said.

Last week, Ryanair delivered its ‘Protect Overflights: Keep EU Skies Open’ petition to EU Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen’s office, having collected more than 1.1 million signatures from passengers demanding that the EU Commission protect overflights and EU citizens’ freedom of movement during repeated ATC strikes.

The company said that hundreds of EU overflights will be cancelled again this week due to French ATC strikes.

French air traffic controllers have been protesting President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to increase the retirement age to 64 from 62, a move which has sparked mass protests across the country and across industries.