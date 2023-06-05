Parents to get extra €100 per child in benefits payment on Tuesday 

Some 650,000 families are expected to receive this support as part of a package of measure that was announced by Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys earlier in February

Mon, 05 Jun, 2023 - 10:43
Imasha Costa

Parents are set to receive an extra €100 per child in the child benefits payment on Tuesday to help families through the cost of living crisis

The measure is one of those that was announced last February and some 650,000 families are expected to receive the extra support.

This payment will mean €240 will be paid per child, which will support more than 1.2m children.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said she was "deeply conscious of the difficulties families are facing right now in meeting their bills" adding child benefit was an "extremely important income support".

“This extra child benefit payment will be received in people’s bank accounts from tomorrow. It follows the €200 cost-of-living payment in April, which supported 1.3m pensioners, carers, people with disabilities and working families," Ms Humphrey's said. 

“Parents who receive the back to school clothing and footwear allowance will also receive an additional €100 for each child this summer."

Child benefit is a monthly payment of €140 for each child up to the age of 16, or 18 when they are in full time education or have a disability. 

Government is coming under increasing pressure to cut USC

