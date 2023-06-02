6,000-person shortfall in HSE recruitment plans

The HSE needs almost 12,000 additional staff this year, but expects the labour market to meet only half of these places, the latest available board meeting minutes show.
The board heard the equivalent of 11,991 people need to be found through the recruitment process for full time roles.
However “with the labour market estimated to only supply 6,010 net additional [whole-time equivalent] in 2023”, this indicates HSE staff shortages are unlikely to end anytime soon.
In addition, the board was warned these additional posts will be targeted at vacancies unfilled dating back to the 2021 and 2022 national services plans, as well as new posts linked to the latest service plan.
A spokeswoman could not say yet how many consultants have signed up to a new Sláintecare contract.