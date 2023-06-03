Parents warned that teen vaping linked to 'serious harms'

The HSE has warned parents vaping is on the rise amongst children and young people, and has been linked to serious harms such as poisoning, burns, lung injuries, and asthma exacerbations.

In a letter sent this week to all primary and secondary schools, Dr Paul Kavanagh and Martina Blake of the HSE Tobacco Free Ireland Programme warned that vaping has rapidly become more common amongst children and young people.

New legislation approved by Cabinet this week will see premises that sell vapes to those under 18 face fines of up to €4,000 or face six months in prison for their first offence.

The new law, which the Government plans to introduce next month, will also ban advertisements for e-cigarettes near schools and on public transport, aiming to limit children's exposure to messages normalising or glamourising vaping.

However, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the Government is not looking to go as far as Australia right now in terms of an outright ban on recreational vaping for all ages.

The Irish Heart Foundation has called for a full ban on all e-cigarette flavours, except tobacco, and a complete prohibition of all forms of advertising, including online influencers promoting vaping products.

While there has been a “huge achievement” in reducing smoking among children and young people between 1998 and 2018, vaping now stands as “an emerging risk to the health of children and young people", the letter from to schools and parents states.

In 2019, one in five 16-year-olds were found to be using e-cigarettes, double what the figure was in 2015.

Data from 2018 shows that about one in ten children and young people age between 12 to 17 had used an e-cigarette in the last 30 days.

More up-to-date Irish data is due to be published this year. The letter warned: “Based on these recent trends, we expect this will confirm a further increase in e-cigarette use among children and young people in Ireland.” Vaping is harmful to children and young people for many reasons, the letter added.

It has been linked with acute harms including poisonings, burns, fractures, lung injury, and asthma exacerbations. Early evidence has also linked e-cigarette use to cardiovascular and respiratory tissue damage.

E-cigarettes often contain nicotine, which is addictive.

“Children and young people are especially vulnerable to the effects of nicotine on their developing brains including nicotine addiction, mood disorders, and lowering of impulse control.”

Including e-cigarettes in substance misuse policies and procedures is “an important step which many schools have taken to protect children and young people”, the letter said, adding that a range of resources are available from the HSE.