Number of female sex workers identified in trafficking crackdown across Ireland including Cork Airport

Gardaí carrying out checks at Dublin airport. Picture: Garda Press Office 

Thu, 01 Jun, 2023 - 17:45
Imasha Costa

A major Interpol crackdown on human trafficking saw gardaí identifying a number of women who are sex workers across various places in Ireland, including Cork and Dublin Airport earlier in May. 

The operation, led by Frontex — the European Border Agency — saw over 200 arrests made, with 1,426 potential human trafficking victims being identified across 44 countries between May 8 and 15.

Interpol has said the purpose for human trafficking was for sexual exploitation, forced begging and forced criminality. 

In Ireland, a multi-agency operation which saw gardaí, the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB), Workplace Relations Commission, the Human Trafficking Investigation and Co-ordination Unit (HTICU) and the Revenue Commissioners inspect a number of premises in Monaghan, Louth and Dublin. 

In addition, HTICU members were support by GNIB to monitor flights and provide a visible presence at Dublin and Cork Airport and Dublin Port. 

Gardaí say a number of potential victims of human trafficking were spoken to at the locations. 

"A number of females were identified as working in the sex industry and all were provided with information on the Organised Prostitution Investigation Unit and the Human Trafficking Investigation and Coordination Unit," the spokesperson added. 

Gardaí at Dublin Port.
Gardaí at Dublin Port.

Additionally, Interpol said following the two-week operation, 244 new investigations have begun, and 138 suspected traffickers have been identified. 

Some of the operational highlights include: 

  • In Sweden, five underage boys in a well-known begging area accompanied by a 19-year-old man were identified. In their statements, the boys indicated the adult was acting as their boss, overseeing their begging activities;
  • In Serbia, six suspects were arrested for sexually exploiting 10 female victims. In a separate case, another suspect was arrested for exploiting a woman in the form of forced begging and forced criminality; 
  • Romanian authorities carried out 19 house searches and arrested four people suspected of labour exploitation of at least eight victims; 
  • In North Macedonia, 11 suspects were arrested for the sexual exploitation of minors and trafficking in human beings; 
  • In Colombia, 27 victims of sexual exploitation were identified and seven suspects arrested;
  • Additionally, Bulgarian authorities were able to arrest a suspected terrorist fighter who was subject to an Interpol Red Notice since 2015, who was travelling on a falsified passport. 

<p>The imitation firearm used during this incident has been recovered by Gardaí. Picture Dan Linehan</p>

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following cash-in-transit robbery in Dublin

