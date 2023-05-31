Ireland signs agreement with Germany on 'green' hydrogen

Ireland has signed a cooperation agreement with Germany to explore the burgeoning field of so-called "green hydrogen", but there is still no firm date for the long-awaited national strategy to be published.

Department of Environment officials would only say the national strategy will be published "shortly", despite being urged by industry figures to commit to publishing it as a matter of priority in the renewable energy field.

A national hydrogen strategy has long been mooted by Government and, after a number of delays, was due to be published by the end of the second quarter of this year.

Green hydrogen produces energy through the electrolysis of water, while eliminating emissions by using renewable energy.

Its supporters say it could completely revolutionise clean energy, while its detractors say it is too cumbersome and costly to achieve on a mass scale — however, it has turned even the heads of sceptics in recent years as costs come down.

In January 2022, the Government said it would kickstart the national strategy before July of that year, after a major report said Ireland was lagging behind other countries, despite enormous potential.

Cork has been earmarked by Government and business leaders as a potentially leading region for green hydrogen production, with Environment Minister Eamon Ryan extolling the region as suited to lead the way because of existing and natural infrastructure.

After signing the cooperation agreement with Germany on green hydrogen, Mr Ryan conceded he would have "preferred" the strategy to have been published by now, but that "sometimes getting it right is actually more valuable".

Ireland has the potential to become a "green hydrogen powerhouse" by producing the cheapest in Europe by 2030 in the still-evolving sphere, according to a newer analysis earlier this year.

British firm Aurora Energy Research, which is among the biggest power market analytics companies in Europe, said Ireland could become a continental leader in the space, but warned more policy support was needed to realise its potential.

Ireland is currently well behind the curve compared to other European countries when it comes to green hydrogen.