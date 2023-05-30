Two charged after €600k worth of cannabis seized at Dublin airport

Two charged after €600k worth of cannabis seized at Dublin airport

Picture: Dominic McGrath/PA Wire

Tue, 30 May, 2023 - 22:33
Mairead Sheehy

Two people have been charged in connection with the seizure of drugs worth €600,000 at Dublin Airport on Monday.

Revenue custom officers seized cannabis worth €600k at Dublin airport yesterday, at approximately 1pm.

The cannabis was discovered in passenger luggage from an inbound flight. 

Gardaí attached to Ballymun Drugs Unit arrested a male aged in his early 40s at the scene.

As part of a follow up operation, Gardaí from the Coolock Drugs Unit arrested a woman aged in her late 30s in the Dublin City Centre area later in the afternoon, in connection with the investigation.

The two were detained under Drugs Trafficking legislation at a Garda Station in North Dublin.

They have since been charged and are expected to appear before at sitting of Dublin District Court (C.C.J. No.4) on Wednesday morning.

Investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Historical auction - Belfast Auctioneer in Northern Ireland urged to stop sale of Hitler-linked items
Gardaí concerned for welfare of woman, 51, missing in Dublin Gardaí concerned for welfare of woman, 51, missing in Dublin
Census: Number of Catholics falls while 1,800 identify as Jedi Knights  Census: Number of Catholics falls while 1,800 identify as Jedi Knights 
#Drugs CrisisPlace: DublinPlace: Dublin Airport
Sandwith Street migrant camp

Around half of international protection applicants granted permission to stay

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd