Two charged after €600k worth of cannabis seized at Dublin airport

Two people have been charged in connection with the seizure of drugs worth €600,000 at Dublin Airport on Monday.

Revenue custom officers seized cannabis worth €600k at Dublin airport yesterday, at approximately 1pm.

The cannabis was discovered in passenger luggage from an inbound flight.

Gardaí attached to Ballymun Drugs Unit arrested a male aged in his early 40s at the scene.

As part of a follow up operation, Gardaí from the Coolock Drugs Unit arrested a woman aged in her late 30s in the Dublin City Centre area later in the afternoon, in connection with the investigation.

The two were detained under Drugs Trafficking legislation at a Garda Station in North Dublin.

They have since been charged and are expected to appear before at sitting of Dublin District Court (C.C.J. No.4) on Wednesday morning.

Investigations are ongoing.