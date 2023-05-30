HSE spends nearly €9m on management consultants in three months

The HSE spent at least €8.8m on private management consultants in the first three months of this year, despite hiring more than 5,000 managers internally, new documents show.

The spending has been criticized as “laziness” by opposition politicians who have called for an urgent review of how procurement processes are applied to these rapidly rising costs.

HSE purchase order payments for amounts of over €100,000 issued between January and March show a stream of payments for “management consultancy fees” to companies such as PWC, Deloitte and Ernest & Young. These totaled €8,816,858, including individual payments as high as €607,427 and €518,155, while the lowest recorded was for €103,004.

Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane said the health service has become dependent on these companies. “There needs to be a fundamental review of how the HSE funds management consultancy firms, and of why we need them, why we have become so dependent on them,” he said.

He queried why expertise in the HSE and Department of Health is not being used more.

“It strikes me that there’s a laziness has crept into how we spend money on management consultancy, and the head of the HSE has said it is one of his priorities to examine that spend,” he said.

“I think that has to be seen in the context of wider outsourcing in the health system, which runs to almost €500m a year at this point. It is a huge chunk of the overall health budget.” He asked why so much is being “farmed out” to the private sector when there is unused capacity in the health services.

Labour TD Sean Sherlock previously expressed concerns around a spend of over €608,000 at Cork University Hospital for management consultancy firm PWC between October and December. Reacting to the figures for this year, he called for greater transparency.

“There is an increasing body of evidence that the HSE is delivering day-to-day services via third-party management consultants at an exorbitant cost to the taxpayer who is not getting the frontline services across all sections of the Health Service,” he said. “This is happening under the radar and the taxpayer demands greater transparency.”

On Friday, it emerged during the Forsa Health and Welfare conference that an additional 5,000 management and administrative professionals have been recruited during the last three years, according to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

HSE CEO Bernard Gloster was given an analysis of the use of legal and professional and management consultancy services before taking up his role, a HSE spokeswoman said. “The CEO is currently reviewing the analysis to ensure that the HSE is using management consultancy services to meet a defined need for a defined duration,” she said.

Mr Gloster has said the overall figure for all HSE payments for private management consultancy was in the region of €120m to €180m last year.

An OECD report on policy development in the public sector this month, identified “the weaknesses of some departments and the use of private consultants rather than government agencies such as IGEES (Irish Government Economic and Evaluation Service)”.