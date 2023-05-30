Horses seized in operation targeting alleged fraudster Catherine O'Brien 'should be rehomed'

A case involving the care of horses seized in an operation targeting alleged fraudster Catherine O'Brien shows the need to allow such animals to be rehomed, even while court proceedings are ongoing, a Sinn Féin senator has said.

Lynn Boylan raised the case in the Dáil of Cork woman Catherine O'Brien, who has a bench warrant out for her arrest following her conviction for animal welfare breaches almost two years ago. O'Brien is also wanted for questioning in relation to incidents of fraud.

While O'Brien was convicted in her absence, a bench warrant was issued for her arrest for her sentencing hearing. Her whereabouts remain unknown, while more than 20 of the horses seized during the investigation in Ballygarrett, Co Wexford, remain in the care of the Irish Horse Welfare Trust, which is currently paying the costs for minding the animals. They cannot be rehomed until the legal proceedings have been finalised.

O’Brien is taking a judicial review against her conviction.

Ms Boylan said: “The horses have been with a welfare organisation for a number of years. It has cost it €350,000 to keep the horses. They are thoroughbred racehorses that were in a state of neglect. They were taken in by the welfare organisation but it is that organisation which is footing the bill while the person tries to obfuscate and delay the court proceedings.”

She added: “The example I have given is that horses seized, as with dogs, are held for very lengthy periods. This is not in the interests of the animals' welfare. As I have said, it carries a significant cost for the welfare organisations homing them.”

Gardaí believe the Buttevant native, who has an address in Dungarvan, Co Waterford, has gone abroad after spending a number of months in the North.

An Irish Examiner investigation into O’Brien discovered she has been involved in organising the transportation of horses to Slovakia from Ireland, and has also been sourcing horse trainers there.

However, sources in eastern Europe do not believe O’Brien is in Slovakia — although several say a woman called Katie O’Brien has enlisted the services of trainers and agents through phone communication — including from a phone number known to have been used by Catherine O’Brien in Ireland.

One of the horses, Shakespurr, placed third in a race in Bratislava on May 20.

Minister of State Kieran O’Donnell told Senator Boylan: “Department officials are aware that, on occasion, pending court cases, there may be a prolonged period of detention of equines where an animal has been seized under section 38 (of the Animal Health and Welfare Act) and a court case is pending.

"As with all legislation under its aegis, the department keeps the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013 under constant review and the provisions for the seizure, detention and disposal of animals, including for rehoming, will be considered in this light.”