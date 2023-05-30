Committee hears 'significant majority' of social care courses are successfully accredited

A "significant majority" of social care programmes have now been successfully accredited after it emerged last summer that one private provider withdrew its applications for programme approval.

The move by the Dublin Business School (DBS) to not seek accreditation left students in limbo last August after they learned they would not be able to register as social workers when they completed their studies.

The Oireachtas education committee met on Tuesday to discuss the professional accreditation of health and social care professions, hearing from Quality and Qualifications Ireland (QQI) and CORU, the body responsible for regulating these professions.

The committee also heard from representatives of universities, technological universities, and higher education providers, as well as from the Department of Further and Higher Education.

Sinn Féin spokeswoman on higher education, Mairead Farrell, asked those attending how many courses and students have been affected by a lack of accreditation. QQI chief executive, Dr Pádraig Walsh, confirmed 84 learners were affected by DBS last year.

Of these, 50 students accepted a refund, eight transferred to another private college, 10 transferred to a full-time course that had been approved by CORU, and another eight transferred to other programmes.

CORU chief executive, Ginny Hanrahan, told the committee that CORU has approved 73 courses, 30 of these have been for the social care workers.

Improvement needed

Patricia O’Sullivan from the Higher Education Colleges’ Association (HECA) said the withdrawal from accreditation last year prompted diverse stakeholder responses, student disruption, and uncertainty and risk for higher education institutions.

“It also highlighted the need for significant improvement in the current system overseen by both Professional, Statutory, and Regulatory Bodies (PSRBs) and educational awarding bodies.”

Officials from the Department of Further and Higher Education said the withdrawal last summer has brought a renewed focus on the professional accreditation processes and highlighted areas where processes must be strengthened.

"Higher Education Institutions have a responsibility to communicate clearly and transparently with their students in relation to the accreditation status of their programmes."

The committee heard that the department understands that a significant majority of social care programmes have now completed the CORU process and have been successfully accredited. "The remaining small number of programmes are continuing through the process."