Census 2022: Ireland's average age increases; 10% drop in proportion of people identifying as Roman Catholic

The average age of the population of Ireland has increased to 38.8 while the proportion of people identifying as Roman Catholic has dropped from 79% to 69%, according to the results of the landmark 2022 Census.

Furthermore, the proportion of people owning their own home has fallen, from 70% in Census 2011 to 66% in Census 2022. And the number of households renting from a private landlord has risen by 7% to 330,632.

Delivering the summary results on Tuesday morning, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said that the results of this countrywide census will provide us with “unique and valuable insights into the Ireland that we live in today and will be widely used in the coming years”.

As had been flagged in the preliminary results last year, there were 5,149,139 people in the State on Sunday 3 April. This was an 8% increase on the last Census in 2016.

From 36.1 years in 2011, the average age of the population has increased by over two-and-a-half years in just over a decade.

Approximately one third of all workers — 747,961 people — worked from home for at least some or part of their week.

Four in five households (80%) had a broadband internet connection in 2022, up from 71% in 2016.

A lesser proportion of the population reported having good health compared to the last census, dropping from 87% to 83%.

More than 700,000 people said they undertook some voluntary work, and nearly 300,000 people volunteered in a sporting organisation.

Digging into population growth, all counties have a bigger population now compared to 2016.This ranges from 5% in Donegal, Kilkenny and Tipperary to 14% in Longford. The east of the country had strong growth, in areas such as Meath (13%), Fingal (12%) and Kildare (11%).

The highest increase in population was in the over 70s at 26%.

The number of non-Irish citizens has also increased, and stands at 12% of Ireland’s usual resident population. The number of dual nationals has increased by 63% to 170,597 since 2016.

The number of people who reported experiencing at least one long-lasting condition or difficulty to a great extent represented 8% of the population, or 407,342 people. A further 14% of the population reported a long-lasting condition or difficulty to some extent or a little.

People aged 50 to 59 were most likely to providing regular unpaid care, with the number of unpaid carers up 53% to more than 299,000 between 2016 and 2022.

Just under one in three children under the age of 15 were in childcare in 2022. The most common type used was a creche at 139,899 children. Family members or unpaid relatives provided care for 92,118 children.

While the proportion of people identifying as Roman Catholic fell from 79% in 2016 to 69% in 2022, the “No Religion” category increased from 451,941 people to 736,210 people.

The number of people who drove to work increased by 4% to 1.2 million between 2016 and 2022. There was an increase in cycling to work of 7%, to more than 60,000 people. And there were 4% fewer people commuting to work by train, Luas or Dart.

In last year’s census, there was an option to complete a section called a Time Capsule, where people could write messages that will be released a century from now. Of the 1.8 occupied households who completed the census, 19% (or 348,443) took up this option.

After Tuesday's summary release, the CSO will publish further Census data drilling down into the themes highlighted in the summary in the coming months.