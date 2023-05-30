Prof Philip Nolan appointed as CEO of new agency by Government

Professor Philip Nolan has been appointed as the new CEO of a funding agency by Higher Education Minister Simon Harris.

Prof Nolan will be the new CEO Designate of the Research and Innovation funding agency, which will be created on the passing of the Research and Innovation Bill 2023.

The new agency will fund research and innovation excellence in all disciplines across the spectrum of Arts, Engineering, Humanities, Mathematics, Science, Social Sciences, Technology and others.

Prof Nolan previously served as the President of Maynooth University and was Deputy President of University College Dublin prior to that.

He was also chair of NPHET's Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group throughout the covid-19 pandemic.

Announcing the appointment today, Mr Harris said: "I am delighted to announce the appointment of Prof Nolan, who will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the role.

“This appointment marks a significant milestone in the establishment of the agency. It will allow for the operational and transitional work required to set up the agency proceed at pace, alongside the legislative process.

“The appointment of Professor Nolan will provide important continuity and leadership during the transitional period and the early stages of the new agency."

Prof Nolan said: "I am honoured and excited to have been appointed by Minister Simon Harris TD as the CEO-designate of the new national research and innovation agency.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to drive a step change in public investment in research, and give us the talent, knowledge and expertise to address the major societal challenges and changes that we must confront over the coming decades."

It is expected that the new agency should come into operation in January 2024.

Prof Nolan’s appointment is effective from today and he will assume the role for the formative years of the new agency.