Man seriously injured after truck hits wall in Wexford

Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene of the collision on the Rosslare road near Wexford Town which happened at around 8:30am.

Mon, 29 May, 2023 - 15:22
Imasha Costa

A man has been rushed to hospital after a truck hit a wall in Co Wexford on Monday morning. 

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision on the Rosslare road near Wexford Town which happened at around 8.30am.

A Garda spokesperson told the Irish Examiner that "the truck had hit a wall on the Rosslare Road".

The man, who was the driver of the truck, was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are understood to be serious. 

"The road has since re-opened and investigations are ongoing," the spokesperson added. 

