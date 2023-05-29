Man seriously injured after truck hits wall in Wexford

A man has been rushed to hospital after a truck hit a wall in Co Wexford on Monday morning.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision on the Rosslare road near Wexford Town which happened at around 8.30am.
A Garda spokesperson told thethat "the truck had hit a wall on the Rosslare Road".
The man, who was the driver of the truck, was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are understood to be serious.
"The road has since re-opened and investigations are ongoing," the spokesperson added.