CSO to show how Ireland has changed with publication of 2022 Census results

A detailed snapshot of modern Irish life will be revealed on Tuesday when the Central Statistics Office publishes its summary details of the landmark 2022 Census delving into how the country has changed since 2016.

After releasing preliminary data last year, this will be the first full publication of results from the 2022 Census which will cover everything from housing and homelessness, to childcare, employment, diversity, health and more.

In 2016, the last Census conducted before the one in 2022, it revealed that Ireland had a rising issue of homelessness, an aging population, and a declining number of people describing themselves as Catholic. It also showed home ownership on the decline, a huge rise in IT sector employment and a link between divorce and a person’s level of education.

This publication on Tuesday comes over a year after the census was held on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

As well as recording details about a household’s composition, religion, ethnic group, housing status and various other factors, the form also included a Time Capsule feature, where people could write in messages that won’t be made available to the public for 100 years.

In preliminary figures provided by the CSO last June, it said that Ireland’s population had risen to over 5.1 million. This was a 7.6% rise compared to 2016.

The details in the Census are used as a tool to tell the story of how Ireland has changed and continues to change, and used by Government as an important element of policymaking into the future.

Even the simple population figure given by the CSO last year provided a basis for plans to increase the number of TDs in Leinster House by up to 20 in the next Dáil, to comply with a Constitutional requirement for public representation in Dáil Éireann.

And the CSO’s figure of 166,752 vacant homes in the country included in the preliminary figure led to calls for further action to get these properties back into the housing stock in Ireland.

Many of the details in the Census will be closely watched when they are released by the Central Statistics Office on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the boss of housebuilders Cairn Homes warned the census data would likely reveal that even more homes will be required to meet booming demand in future years. Michael Stanley said the full data could point to “some scary figures” for population and housebuilding targets.

Aside from the summary publication tomorrow, further reports will be published by the CSO in the coming months, delving into topics such as housing as revealed through the Census results in more detail.