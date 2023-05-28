Fire in high-rise building in Blanchardstown brought under control

Fire in high-rise building in Blanchardstown brought under control

The fire broke out in a high-rise in building Blanchardstown this afternoon.

Sun, 28 May, 2023 - 19:35
Neil Michael

A fire that broke out in a Dublin tower block earlier this afternoon has been brought under control.

Some seven Dublin Fire Brigade units rushed to a high-rise apartment block beside the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Blanchardstown.

Black smoke could be seen earlier in the afternoon billowing from what appeared to be an apartment balcony about four floors from the top.

Flames could also be seen coming from inside one of the apartments.

By around 6.30pm, the fire brigade tweeted that the fire had been brought under control and it had started to release fire engines from the scene.

A turntable ladder was used as a water tower to help extinguish the fire.

A number of social media accounts - most of which are anonymous - made a variety of unsubstantiated claims about how the fire had started and in what type of accommodation the fire had started.

It is understood that those who were inside the building were safely evacuated and that nobody was hurt in the blaze

